Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

MPLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mplx in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mplx in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mplx from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mplx currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.92.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. Mplx has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $27.36.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. Mplx’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mplx will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,909. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

