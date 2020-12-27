Morgan Stanley Purchases 49,724 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 51.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,724 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $7,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

ALE opened at $60.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $84.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day moving average is $56.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.41.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.6175 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 74.17%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

