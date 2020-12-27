Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,128,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 158,135 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.71% of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund worth $8,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 11.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,392,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 147,143 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 18.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 50,119 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,647 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 560.4% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 146,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 124,240 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. 10.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

In related news, President William R. Parmentier, Jr. sold 26,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $215,857.38. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ASG opened at $8.73 on Friday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $8.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.91%.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.