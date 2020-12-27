Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,739 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.08% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $7,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EDIV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 151,700.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $74,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 62,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period.

Shares of EDIV stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.60. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $32.54.

