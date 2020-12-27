Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,196 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $7,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 273.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 34.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 54.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 248.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBP opened at $108.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.44. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $121.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.87.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Vikas Verma sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total value of $1,932,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,148 shares in the company, valued at $10,020,664.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $81,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,188.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,121 shares of company stock worth $7,866,850. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IBP shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.15.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

