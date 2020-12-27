Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Xencor were worth $7,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 45,331 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Xencor by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 19,726 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Xencor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Xencor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 131,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Xencor by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 58,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $46.08 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. The business had revenue of $35.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

