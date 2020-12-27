Morgan Stanley Buys 87,305 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $7,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth $31,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth $53,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 87.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of HE stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $35.39. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $55.15.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $641.43 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

