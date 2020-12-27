Monetha (MTH) Price Hits $0.0075 on Major Exchanges

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Monetha has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and $343,201.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monetha token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Monetha has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00045291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.74 or 0.00291027 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00029285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00015080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.28 or 0.02093821 BTC.

Monetha Token Profile

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha

Monetha Token Trading

Monetha can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

