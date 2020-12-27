Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MWK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Mohawk Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.75.

MWK stock opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81. Mohawk Group has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.96 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 513,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Group during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

