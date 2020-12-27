MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.37 Million

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages predict that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will post sales of $26.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.10 million to $26.64 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $38.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $110.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.60 million to $110.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $118.89 million, with estimates ranging from $114.07 million to $123.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $30.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MIXT shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MiX Telematics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

In other MiX Telematics news, EVP Gert Pretorius sold 254,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $86,535.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 24,272 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,584,000. 32.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIXT stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,376. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43. The company has a market cap of $287.53 million, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.03. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $14.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.