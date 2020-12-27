MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will post sales of $26.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.10 million to $26.64 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $38.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $110.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.60 million to $110.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $118.89 million, with estimates ranging from $114.07 million to $123.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $30.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MIXT shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MiX Telematics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

In other MiX Telematics news, EVP Gert Pretorius sold 254,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $86,535.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 24,272 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,584,000. 32.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIXT stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,376. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43. The company has a market cap of $287.53 million, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.03. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $14.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

