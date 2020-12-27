Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. (MHI.V) (CVE:MHI) Shares Down 11.8%

Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. (MHI.V) (CVE:MHI)’s stock price dropped 11.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 1,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 6,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.78 million and a PE ratio of -150.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15.

About Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. (MHI.V) (CVE:MHI)

Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. focuses on real estate investment. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

