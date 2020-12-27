Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX) Rating Reiterated by Pi Financial

Pi Financial reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a C$1.45 price target on the stock.

TSE:MAX opened at C$1.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$593.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.27. Midas Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.24 and a 52-week high of C$2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.15.

Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Midas Gold Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Midas Gold Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits, as well as by-products comprising antimony and silver. The company's principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho. Gold Corp.

