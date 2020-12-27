Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX) Rating Reiterated by Pi Financial

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2020 // Comments off

Pi Financial reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a C$1.45 price target on the stock.

TSE:MAX opened at C$1.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$593.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.27. Midas Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.24 and a 52-week high of C$2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.15.

Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Midas Gold Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO)

Midas Gold Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits, as well as by-products comprising antimony and silver. The company's principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho. Gold Corp.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.