Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives $125.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.63.

MAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of MAA stock traded up $1.94 on Tuesday, reaching $124.60. 98,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,386. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.9% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

