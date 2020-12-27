MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MVIS. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised MicroVision from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MVIS traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 20,710,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,177,668. MicroVision has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $958.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.55 and a beta of 3.29.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MicroVision will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVIS. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MicroVision by 663.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 663,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MicroVision by 972.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 268,500 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in MicroVision by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 250,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in MicroVision during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MicroVision during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. 8.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

