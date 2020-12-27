Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) versus Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Head-To-Head Review

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) and Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Methanex and Cyclo Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Methanex $2.78 billion 1.27 $87.77 million $0.93 50.06 Cyclo Therapeutics $1.01 million 8.60 -$7.53 million N/A N/A

Methanex has higher revenue and earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Methanex and Cyclo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Methanex -4.84% -7.82% -2.24% Cyclo Therapeutics -903.35% -4,537.83% -278.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Methanex and Cyclo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Methanex 2 7 5 0 2.21 Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Methanex currently has a consensus price target of $34.08, indicating a potential downside of 26.80%. Cyclo Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 134.83%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than Methanex.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.1% of Methanex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Methanex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Methanex has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.89, meaning that its stock price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Methanex beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels. The company serves chemical and petrochemical producers. Methanex Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. It has a collaboration with the Chattanooga Center for Neurologic Research. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

