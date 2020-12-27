Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Position Lessened by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Medpace were worth $7,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.6% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $30,646,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,563,309.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,656,732.60. Insiders sold 273,308 shares of company stock valued at $38,535,881 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MEDP shares. BidaskClub upgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.

MEDP opened at $139.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.72 and a 1 year high of $150.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.09.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

