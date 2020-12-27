MediShares One Day Volume Tops $148,278.00 (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. MediShares has a total market cap of $2.93 million and $148,278.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MediShares has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. One MediShares token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00041054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00006405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00030716 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.80 or 0.00281227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015014 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001791 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

