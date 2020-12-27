Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MEC. TheStreet raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mayville Engineering from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mayville Engineering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mayville Engineering presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of NYSE MEC opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $256.76 million, a PE ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Mayville Engineering has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. Mayville Engineering had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 258,009 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 165,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 44,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. 30.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

