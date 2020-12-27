MAX Exchange Token Trading Down 3.3% This Week (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 27th. One MAX Exchange Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000462 BTC on exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $220,125.48 and approximately $63,705.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,463.21 or 0.99980947 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00029823 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00007092 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.68 or 0.00399275 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00018263 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.79 or 0.00494156 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00147711 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00036221 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars.

