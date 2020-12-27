ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives $79.36 Average PT from Analysts

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st.

MAN stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $91.37. 51,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,111. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $49.57 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.45, a P/E/G ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.03 and a 200-day moving average of $75.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.57. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 31.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

