Maker (MKR) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Maker token can now be purchased for $559.52 or 0.02059825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Bibox, HitBTC and Bancor Network. Over the last week, Maker has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a market cap of $558.18 million and approximately $55.41 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00046610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.11 or 0.00287548 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00029403 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00014967 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (MKR) is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 997,591 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Gate.io, Ethfinex, BitMart, IDEX, Switcheo Network, Bancor Network, CoinMex, DDEX, HitBTC, OasisDEX, Bibox, OKEx, Radar Relay, Kucoin and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

