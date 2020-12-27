Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $61.50 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Magna International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Magna International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Magna International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Magna International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Magna International from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.68.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $70.63 on Thursday. Magna International has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $74.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magna International will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magna International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Magna International in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Magna International in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Magna International by 207.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Magna International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

