Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGLN. BidaskClub upgraded Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens upgraded Magellan Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Magellan Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Magellan Health stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $81.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.79. Magellan Health has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $87.52.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Health will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $209,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,052 shares of company stock valued at $3,759,522 over the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Magellan Health by 221.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 180.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Featured Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.