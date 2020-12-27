Maecenas (ART) Reaches Market Cap of $130,373.51

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 87.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. In the last week, Maecenas has traded 34.3% higher against the dollar. Maecenas has a total market cap of $130,373.51 and approximately $597.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maecenas token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00039058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.18 or 0.00267996 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00028086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00014541 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas (CRYPTO:ART) is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

