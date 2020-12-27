Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $120.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.28. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.82 and a fifty-two week high of $137.28.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.38). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.17.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

