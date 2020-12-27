Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Stock Position Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.31% of Mackinac Financial worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 54.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 43.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Mackinac Financial stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52. Mackinac Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mackinac Financial Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.08%.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

