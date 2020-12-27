Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) will post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lufax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.16. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lufax will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lufax.

LU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lufax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Lufax in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lufax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

LU opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36. Lufax has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $20.17.

Lufax Holding Ltd is a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. Lufax Holding Ltd primarily utilizes its customer-centric product offerings and offline-to-online channels to provide retail credit facilitation services to small business owners and salaried workers in China as well as tailor-made wealth management solutions to China's rapidly growing middle class.

