Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Buys 102,497 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 353.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,497 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.6% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in Apple by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its position in Apple by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 145,847 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Apple by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after purchasing an additional 413,385 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Apple to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.35.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

