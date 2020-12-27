LockTrip Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,402.00 (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. LockTrip has a total market cap of $8.60 million and approximately $3,402.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LockTrip token can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002173 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LockTrip has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LockTrip alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00021098 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001271 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.