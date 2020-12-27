Livenodes Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $54.00 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Livenodes coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Escodex. Over the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the US dollar. Livenodes has a total market cap of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Livenodes alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00140568 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007408 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00026112 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003769 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Livenodes Profile