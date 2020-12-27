Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is the world’s premier live entertainment company, consisting of Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Front Line Management Group. The Company engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its concert pipe. Live Nation owns and operates many venues, including House of Blues music venues and locations, such as The Fillmore in San Francisco, Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre in New York and London’s Wembley Arena. In addition, it also produces, promotes or hosts theatrical, specialized motor sports and other live entertainment events. The Company is driving major innovations in ticketing technology, marketing and service. It offers ticket sales, ticket resale services, and marketing and distribution through ticketmaster.com, an e-commerce site on the Internet. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and is based in Beverly Hills, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Live Nation Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Live Nation Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Macquarie cut Live Nation Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $71.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.36. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.58.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $7,112,000. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 13.7% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 86,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $3,085,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $8,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

