Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

LGND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $106.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -107.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $57.24 and a fifty-two week high of $127.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a current ratio of 20.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.79.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $41.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,667,000 after acquiring an additional 408,870 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,219,000 after acquiring an additional 142,920 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 941,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,724,000 after acquiring an additional 72,910 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36,630 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 663,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,233,000 after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares during the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

