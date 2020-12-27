LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.96 Million

Brokerages forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will report $35.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.90 million and the highest is $36.07 million. LeMaitre Vascular posted sales of $30.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year sales of $127.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $127.73 million to $127.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $145.94 million, with estimates ranging from $142.70 million to $147.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $36.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LMAT shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $38.37 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $41.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.52 million, a PE ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 18,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $744,173.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,838 shares in the company, valued at $113,491.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Roush sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $728,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,890. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

