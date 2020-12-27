Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Leju from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leju from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th.

LEJU opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. Leju has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38.

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $209.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leju will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leju stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,304 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Leju worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications.

