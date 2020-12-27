Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.41). Kura Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.65). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to ($1.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03).

KURA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kura Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

Shares of KURA stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.96. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other Kura Oncology news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 261,692 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $8,698,642.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,349.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $246,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,042 shares of company stock worth $8,948,280 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 18.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,084,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,780,000 after buying an additional 1,270,477 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,555,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,959,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 555.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 631,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after buying an additional 535,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 23.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after buying an additional 510,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

