Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €51.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €47.34 ($55.69).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 52-week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

