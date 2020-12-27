Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.02

Konami Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.02 and traded as high as $55.35. Konami shares last traded at $55.35, with a volume of 1,942 shares changing hands.

KNMCY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Konami from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Konami from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th.

Get Konami alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Konami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.