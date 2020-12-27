Kismet Acquisition One (NASDAQ:KSMT) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT)’s share price traded down 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $10.13. 2,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 105,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.81.

About Kismet Acquisition One (NASDAQ:KSMT)

Kismet Acquisition One Corp focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

