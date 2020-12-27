Kingsoft Cloud (NYSE:KC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NYSE:KC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. CLSA initiated coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of KC stock opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $49.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.03.

Kingsoft Cloud (NYSE:KC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $254.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.81 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KC. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter worth $4,559,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter worth $6,810,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter worth $788,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter worth $1,891,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

