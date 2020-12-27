Kcash Price Reaches $0.0179 on Major Exchanges (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 27th. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $7.98 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kcash token can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, BitForex and HADAX. In the last week, Kcash has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar.

About Kcash

Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

