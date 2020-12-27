Kavango Resources Plc (KAV.L) (LON:KAV) Trading Up 0.4%

Kavango Resources Plc (KAV.L) (LON:KAV) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.66 ($0.03). Approximately 839,957 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 804,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.03).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.07 million and a P/E ratio of -2.96.

Kavango Resources Plc (KAV.L) Company Profile (LON:KAV)

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mineral exploration company primarily in Botswana. The company explores for nickel, copper, zinc, cobalt, and other base metals. Its principal exploration asset is the Kalahari Suture Zone project that covers an area of 5,573 square kilometers located in the southwest of Botswana; the Ditau Project that covers an area of 1,386 square kilometers; and the kalahari copper belt project located in Botswana.

