Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $480,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) will announce sales of $480,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $230,000.00 to $640,000.00. Kadmon reported sales of $4.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year sales of $8.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $8.31 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $79.11 million, with estimates ranging from $24.30 million to $227.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kadmon.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kadmon in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.
Shares of KDMN stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16. Kadmon has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $756.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.56.
Kadmon Company Profile
Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.
