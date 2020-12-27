Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). Kadmon reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kadmon.

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kadmon in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:KDMN remained flat at $$4.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 724,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,852. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.70. Kadmon has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

