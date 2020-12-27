JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the second quarter worth $289,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 73.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 21,051 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 3.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 191.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 26,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $22.08 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $852.38 million, a PE ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 43.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sutro Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

In other news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $40,704.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,119 shares of company stock valued at $301,973. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

