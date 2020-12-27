JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.44.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $222.93 on Friday. Amgen has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $129.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.25.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 13,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Amgen by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

