JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 35,211 Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 742.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOHU. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Sohu.com in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on SOHU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

SOHU opened at $16.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80. Sohu.com Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.12. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $157.89 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sohu.com Limited will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Sohu.com Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.