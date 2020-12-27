JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,230 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.13% of Colony Credit Real Estate worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLNC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 296.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 14,567 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 6.5% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 56.9% during the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 36,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 13,141 shares during the period. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLNC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Colony Credit Real Estate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

CLNC stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $14.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $981.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

