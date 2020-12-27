JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 90.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 773,995 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIM. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,620,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247,188 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,846,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,176,000 after acquiring an additional 960,161 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 884,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 577,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,233,000 after acquiring an additional 535,585 shares during the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays downgraded Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Chimera Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chimera Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $22.99.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

