JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $774,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,858 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter.

FTCS opened at $66.76 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $67.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.208 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

