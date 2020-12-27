JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $673,000 Stock Holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,630 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.17% of American Vanguard worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVD. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 474,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 26.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 284,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 5.5% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 435.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 113,756 shares during the period. 63.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

In other American Vanguard news, insider Johann Venter sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $38,332.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,050.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Scott Hendrix sold 5,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $82,773.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,981 shares in the company, valued at $535,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVD opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $471.62 million, a PE ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.35. American Vanguard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $117.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.10 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.16%. Research analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

